WWE analyst lashes out at Goldberg after retirement; controversial comments critiqued: "So disrespectful"

Goldberg officially retired from WWE a month ago, when he lost to Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Once the match was over, the WWE legend was critical of how the company booked his farewell match. On the latest episode of Rosenberg Wrestling, Peter Rosenberg called out Goldberg for what he said after his farewell match.

"Ιt was just so disrespectful to the endless people who do stuff in this business and get no send off whatsoever. They get an email and and this guy ranted," Peter Rosenberg said. [segment from 3:10 to 3:21]

The WWE legend was expected to say more on the subject, but he has yet to speak his mind.

Paul Heyman opens up about Bill Goldberg and his comments after his farewell match

Paul Heyman appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show recently and opened up about what the WWE legend said after his retirement match.

“It’s Bill. Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations for WWE. In Bill's mind, they weren’t met. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you Bill was wrong. I’m not going to tell you WWE was wrong. I’m going to tell you this is how he felt and he’s not shy in letting people know how he feels. I’m not surprised. It’s Bill. This is how he feels, and he’s going to let you know about it," The Wiseman said. [H/T SEScoops]

It will be interesting to see what is next for the WWE legend, who has been linked to a move to AEW.

As for The Wiseman, he has joined forces with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, creating The Vision on RAW, with Rollins coming back after a few weeks and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

