WWE was angry with Daniel Bryan because he would not “quit,” reveals Hall of Famer; star was hurt

WWE was angry with Daniel Bryan for an alleged lie that endangered his career. A Hall of Famer has spoken about it.

Teddy Long was in conversation with Mac Davis and Bill Apter on the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Time Machine, where he talked about the injuries suffered by JD McDonagh recently when he hit the back of his head against the commentary desk.

Long talked about how, in the NFL, concussion protocol comes in, and the star is taken away immediately after a head-to-head collision or any head injury. However, that didn’t always work in wrestling, and the star continued despite being hurt, just like how McDonagh did this week. He compared it to how Daniel Bryan had continued wrestling after his injury, and people backstage had been upset about it because he had lied about his well-being.

“Daniel Bryan wouldn’t quit. They got mad at him about that because he said he was okay when he wasn't.” (3:31 – 3:35)

The former SmackDown General Manager added that they needed a doctor there to make the decision.

“Maybe you need to have a doctor on the scene at all times. Maybe they should have sent a doctor down, looked at him right away immediately, and let that doctor decide whether he should continue or not.” (3:56 – 4:06)

It has been revealed that JD McDonagh will be out for several months thanks to broken ribs and a punctured lung. While he recovers, the Judgment Day member will naturally not be wrestling. There was no news about any injury to his head.

