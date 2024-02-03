WWE announcer shows off impressive physique ahead of SmackDown

While WWE announcers are generally confined to the commentary desk, that doesn't mean they don't keep in shape. This is especially true for commentators who transitioned from in-ring competition, such as Byron Saxton.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night and is scheduled for a massive face-to-face with Roman Reigns tonight on the blue brand. The American Nightmare has made it known that he plans on battling Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interrupted him this past Monday night and suggested that he face him instead in April. The Visionary also took to social media earlier today to mock the Royal Rumble winner ahead of his appearance later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Byron Saxton currently works as a backstage interviewer for the company on the red brand. Ahead of tonight's show, the 42-year-old took to social media to show off his physique. You can check out Saxton's post in the image below.

WWE star claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

A WWE Superstar has called out Intercontinental Champion Gunther and claims that the two have unfinished business together.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Bronson Reed rattled off several names that he would like to battle on the main roster. Reed named World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins but noted that he is dealing with an injury. He then brought up Gunther and stated that he had unfinished business with the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General defeated Bronson Reed last October on RAW to retain the title.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the intercontinental champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

You can check out the full interview below:

Both The Rock and CM Punk have reportedly been spotted in Alabama ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what surprises the promotion has in store for fans later tonight.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will get to finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

