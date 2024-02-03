Cody Rhodes set for massive confrontation tonight on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to make a major decision. It has now been revealed that he will be having a massive confrontation on tonight's show in Alabama.

The American Nightmare overcame the odds this past Saturday night and won his 2nd Men's Royal Rumble match in a row. He made it clear that he would be facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after the match. However, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suggested himself as Cody's opponent at WrestleMania 40 instead during this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Rhodes told The Visionary that he would think about it and is set to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown to share his decision. The 38-year-old lost his title match against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE's official X account made a major announcement. Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have a face-to-face later tonight on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes claims he is "the guy" in WWE

Cody Rhodes made a bold claim following his improbable victory at Royal Rumble 2024.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event on January 27, Rhodes claimed he was "the guy" in the company. He added that his victory this past Saturday night validated the fans who have stuck with him throughout his career.

"Those fans who have been with me from the beginning, and those fans who just jumped on, are completely vindicated by what just happened tonight. They are completely vindicated, and they are completely validated because they know something that I want to tell all of you. Here's the news, here's the headline: I am the guy. And I have been the guy. I am a three count or a submission away from being the quarterback of the greatest and most prosperous era in the history of sports entertainment," he said. [15:48 -16:20]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa interfered and hit the challenger with a Samoan Spike. It will be fascinating to see what happens when the two rivals meet face-to-face later tonight on SmackDown.

What was your favorite moment from the Royal Rumble this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.