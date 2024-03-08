WWE announces 7-time World Champion's appearance for WrestleMania weekend

WWE Superstars are gearing up for the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the company has announced a multi-time world champion's appearance for 'Mania weekend.

Earlier this year, CM Punk's dream of headlining WrestleMania abruptly ended when he got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble match. After the event, he addressed his injury on Monday Night RAW and got attacked by Drew McIntyre to close the segment.

Today, the company announced that 5-time WWE and 2-time AEW World Champion will appear at WWE World on 7th April. The event takes place before the second night of WrestleMania XL and features stars like Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, and more from the 4th to the 8th of April.

"BREAKING NEWS: @CMPunk will appear at WWE World on Sunday, April 7! Buy your General Admission ticket NOW and get early access to purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees a Meet and Greet with the Best in the World."

It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint gets involved in any ongoing storyline ahead of the event.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin comments on a potential match against CM Punk

Steve Austin and CM Punk crossed paths during The Straight Edge Star's first run. Unfortunately, the two stars never had a one-on-one match in the promotion under any capacity.

Speaking to ESPN, The Texas Rattlesnake was seen promoting the upcoming 2K24 game. During the conversation, he commented on a potential match against The Second City Saint.

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," Austin said with a laugh. "I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see."

Austin's last match was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Punk's been out of action since Royal Rumble 2024.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return to the company? Sound off!

