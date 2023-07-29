WWE announces another huge Roman Reigns segment ahead of Tribal Combat at SummerSlam

WWE took to social media to announce that both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be heading to this week's SmackDown.

At the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, Reigns and Jey will collide in the Tribal Combat Match, in a trilogy showdown between the two cousins. Reigns will not only defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but also his status as The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Twitter, WWE hyped up Reigns and Uso's upcoming confrontation, which will take place on the blue brand.

Check out the announcement from WWE on Twitter:

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Rules of Engagement segment

Jim Cornette discussed the recent segment between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as the two men confirmed the Tribal Combat for SummerSlam.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned if WWE couldn't bring in an experienced member of the Anoa'i family for the segment, such as Rikishi. He said:

"For Grayson Waller they will set the ring up like a dentist's office with fake potted ferns and all this tripe. But for the Rules of Engagement, the Tribal Chief against the budding Tribal Chief, they have a marble desk and two leather desk chairs... I know Afa and Sika are somewhat older and may not be able to travel. Rikishi? Some of the elders? Some official looking somebody?"

Cornette continued:

"And somehow we find out that Tribal Combat is anything goes, no disqualification! I swear I'm not making this up. They couldn't even do 'Okay, we're going to be attached with a leather thong, left wrist to left wrist... in our right hand we've got a tiki torch.' Tribal Combat is no DQ? ... Is this going to be a match with a giant mouse trap?"

Roman Reigns will once again aim to beat Jey Uso and successfully retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Are you excited for Reigns vs. Jey at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023