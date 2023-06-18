WWE announces Bloodline Civil War Match following huge betrayal on SmackDown

WWE has announced a huge tag team match between the team of Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa against The Usos for Money in the Bank.

On SmackDown, The Usos officially left The Bloodline following Jey Uso's betrayal of The Tribal Chief. Jimmy was previously kicked out of the faction courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

On SmackDown Lowdown, WWE confirmed that Reigns will once again team up with The Enforcer to face the former multi-time tag team champions in London.

Last week, Jey was asked to make a decision and choose between Reigns and Jimmy. However, The Right Hand Man refused to provide a concrete answer to Paul Heyman amid Reigns' absence.

Roman Reigns finally returned on this week's SmackDown, and during the show's closing segment, it was Jey's turn to finally betray The Tribal Chief.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been betrayed thrice in 2023

Roman Reigns has successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on multiple occasions in 2023. In fact, in the main event of WrestleMania 39, he beat Cody Rhodes to retain the title.

However, 2023 hasn't been kind to The Head of Table given the number of times now-former Bloodline members have betrayed him. At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year, Reigns put Sami Zayn to the test, asking him to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair.

The former Honorary Uce refused to do so and betrayed Reigns after months of manipulation. Jimmy Uso was next in line to quit The Bloodline after weeks of tension between The Usos and Reigns.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy hit Reigns with a superkick during his and Sikoa's tag team championship match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. While Jimmy did try calling a truce within his family, The Head of The Table was having none of it.

