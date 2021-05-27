WWE announces more dates and locations ahead of their summer tour

Five days ago, WWE announced the return of live shows as part of a 25-city summer tour. These shows will see the long-awaited returns of fans in attendance. WWE's tour will start in Texas on July 16, 2021.

The first show, SmackDown, will take place in Houston's Toyota Center. After that, we head to Fort Worth, Texas for the highly anticipated Money in the Bank pay-per-view which will be hosted in Dickies Arena. The following night, WWE will present RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Tickets for the first three shows go on sale starting May 26.

Today, WWE announced three more dates and locations for their live touring schedule. The dates and venues are as follows:

Friday, July 23: SmackDown - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Monday, July 26: RAW - T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Friday, July 30: SmackDown - Target Center in Minneapolis

Fans will be able to buy tickets for the aforementioned shows starting next Friday, June 4, 2021.

From the looks of things it seems like NXT will not be included in the 25-city tour. Only RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-views will be a part of the tour. The main roster talent will be hitting the road soon.

WWE hasn't been tour in over a year

WrestleMania took place in front of no fans last year

Last year, the world was hit with COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the world to a screeching halt as we were required to isolate ourselves and social distance to prevent the spread. This caused many plans to change and drastically impacted WWE. Because of the situation, WWE had to close its doors to fans for well over a year.

WWE produced and presented its shows from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for the first few months before shifting to their new home, The ThunderDome.

In April, WWE finally managed to bring back fans for the Grandest Stage of Them All. Taking place in Raymond James Stadium, WrestleMania 37 had over 25,000 fans on Night 1 alone according to WWE.

Now that fans will be back starting July 16, we can expect WWE to slowly increase the capacity for their shows and present them from stadiums. There have been recent reports that WWE is looking for a major venue for SummerSlam.

WWE is finally moving past the pandemic era as fans will start filling up arenas in a couple of months. What do you think of the current situation? Let us know in the comments section below.