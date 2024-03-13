WWE announces the fifth inductee for the 2024 Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is less than a month away, and the management has been announcing several veterans for this year's class. Today, it was announced that Claude Patterson, aka Thunderbolt Patterson, will get inducted in Philadelphia.

In 1964, a young Thunderbolt Patterson started his journey as a professional wrestler under the guidance of Dory Funk Sr. as the promoter. Patterson became an influential figure in the growing business and defeated several notable names at the time while capturing championship gold.

Moreover, Patterson became a voice of reason outside the square circle as he spoke out against the injustice faced by the wrestlers at the time. Today, WWE announced that Thunderbolt Patterson will be joining the illustrious class of 2024 in Philadelphia alongside other veterans:

"BREAKING: As first reported by @andscape, Thunderbolt Patterson will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024!"

After wrestling for almost three decades, Patterson hung up the boots in 1994. The veteran has appeared on WCW but primarily dominated NWA and worked for various territories. The likes of Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali are also getting inducted in Philadelphia.

Bray Wyatt could get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024, according to wrestling veteran

Bray Wyatt's creative acumen mesmerized fans across the globe, as the star truly had the whole world in his hands. Unfortunately, Windham Rotunda passed away in August 2023 and left a hole in the world of professional wrestling.

The star's legacy has been immortalized in different ways, but fans and critics want the company to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard says on his podcast that it could happen:

"It might happen. That might be a good thing."

Rotunda's father and uncle, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, are going to be inducted together as The U.S. Express in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see if the management inducts the former Universal Champion ahead of WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on this year's Hall of Fame class? Sound off!

