WWE announces first-time ever match for RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 28, 2025 23:04 GMT
A huge match was announced for tonight
A huge match was announced for tonight's show. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE has announced a major match for tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE took to social media to announce a major match for RAW. NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer will be in action tonight against American Made's Ivy Nile in a singles action.

The American Made's Ivy Nile hasn't competed in a singles match on RAW since her loss to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai on March 17.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Vaquer squared off against Women's World Champion IYO SKY last week on the red brand, but Roxanne Perez interfered in the match. After Perez attacked Stephanie Vaquer last week on WWE RAW, she went on to successfully defend her title against the 23-year-old the following night on NXT.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer names a major WWE star as her dream opponent

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently stated that Rhea Ripley was her dream opponent in the company.

Rhea Ripley will be squaring off against Roxanne Perez in a singles match tonight on WWE RAW. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer named Ripley as someone she was hoping to get in the ring with.

The champion shared that it would be an honor to battle The Eradicator and vowed to be a great opponent for the 28-year-old down the line.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," Vaquer said.
You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Stephanie Vaquer signed with the company in July 2024 and has already become a massive star in the promotion. She defeated Giulia at Roadblock in March to become the NXT Women's Champion. It will be fascinating to see if the 32-year-old can defeat Ivy Nile tonight on RAW.

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

