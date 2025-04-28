Where is WWE RAW tonight? (April 28, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature several exciting matches and appearances from top stars. Fans should not miss the upcoming Monday show.
The April 28, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The arena, which can hold up to 19,000 people, is home to the PBR's Kansas City Outlaws.
Several shows from the Stamford-based promotion have taken place in this arena, including RAW, ECW, SmackDown, Main Event, 205 Live, and more. The last time WWE held a show at the T-Mobile Center was Main Event's May 2, 2024, episode.
WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing
City: Kansas City, Missouri
Venue: T-Mobile Center
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Are tickets still available for tonight's WWE RAW?
As of this writing, no more tickets are listed on Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, limited seats can be viewed on WWE.com.
What to expect from the upcoming Monday Night RAW?
At the moment, only one match is scheduled for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. However, several announcements and appearances are set to take place.
Rhea Ripley failed to defeat Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Tonight, The Eradicator aims to reclaim her spot at the top as she goes one-on-one with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.
One of the stars appearing tonight is Logan Paul. The Maverick had a massive win against AJ Styles at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. The YouTuber is set to return tonight.
A lot happened on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. After Becky Lynch aligned with Lyra Valkyria at The Show of Shows, where they defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title, The Man attacked the Women's Intercontinental Champion last week after dropping the gold back to The Judgment Day. Tonight, the returning star is set to explain her actions.
Gunther also made a statement last week by attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, with the former NFL punter getting the worst of it. He was sidelined for the rest of the episode. After getting brutally choked out, the commentator is set to appear tonight to address what happened.
Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins made a major statement last week on WWE RAW. After the Hall of Famer betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 and aligned with The Visionary, more surprises were revealed last Monday after Bron Breakker joined the new alliance. Fans will see the new Paul Heyman Guys tonight.