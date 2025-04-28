Jey Uso to lose the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to returning star on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is basking in glory as the World Heavyweight Champion. Celebrations were in full swing last week as the entire arena was enjoying the YEET party. However, tonight, Jey might finally get to confront his first challenger. A top star could challenge The YEET Master, but he might not beat him for the coveted title.

Logan Paul will show up on the upcoming episode of RAW. The Maverick said he had a message to deliver, and for that purpose, he would be in Kansas City. There is a good possibility that Paul could announce that he is going right after the World Heavyweight Championship. He could boast about defeating a legend like AJ Styles to validate his credibility.

Jey Uso losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Logan Paul is very unlikely, but an interesting scene can unfold on the show. The social media megastar could confront The YEET Master and challenge him for the gold. This could mark the beginning of a new feud on RAW. If it happens, it could very well lead to a huge match between the two stars at Backlash.

Main Event Jey recently won the World Heavyweight Championship, and losing it on his very first title defense might hurt him. However, a feud with Logan Paul could help him kick off his title run on a high note. Well, Jey Uso is a red-hot babyface while Paul is one of the biggest heels, so this could be a great rivalry if it happens on RAW.

This is entirely speculation, and it all depends on what The Maverick has to say tonight when he shows up on the red brand. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Main Event Jey, too.

Jey Uso to face a heartbreaking betrayal from a close friend?

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso has become a prime target for many stars, and why not? He holds the top prize of the red brand, after all. This could even spoil his relationship with a close ally.

The reigning champion might face a huge betrayal from Sami Zayn. Last week, The Honorary Uce returned to congratulate Jey on his big victory. Zayn even celebrated with him, but for how long? The desire for the gold could corrupt anyone, and the same might happen with the Canadian star.

There is a good possibility that Sami Zayn could turn his back on Jey Uso very soon. Zayn has never won a world title, but seeing his best friend with the gold may prick him, serving as an alarming reminder of what being a good guy has led to. He could therefore snap and go after Jey by officially turning heel.

This is nothing but speculation, and it remains to be seen whether WWE will head in this direction.

