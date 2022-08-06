WWE Announces Gauntlet Match to determine #1 Contender for SmackDown Women's Title

As first announced via WWE's official Twitter account and website, tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a multi-woman Gauntlet Match to determine who will face current Champion Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

The announcement acknowledges the recent suspension of former champion Ronda Rousey, who lost her cool following a controversial finish to her SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

7-woman will clash in tonight's Gauntlet match tonight. The match will feature: Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Sonya Deville.

The full statement reads:

" After SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan scored a controversial victory over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got herself fined and suspended for attacking a WWE official..With Rousey sidelined, Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville are set to battle it out in a high-stakes Gauntlet Match for the right to challenge Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Cardiff, Wales...Who will emerge from the free-for-all with SmackDown Women’s Title opportunity? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on Fox." - WWE.com "

Liv Morgan's controversial win at WWE SummerSlam led to Ronda Rousey's suspension

Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's title last month at Money in the Bank, snatching the title from then champ Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had just finished a grueling bout with Natalya, when Morgan cashed-in her Money In The Bank briefcase that she had just won earlier that same night.

While Rousey was not pleased with losing her title, she respected the killer instinct and tenacity of the New Jersey native.

In the weeks that followed, the former UFC Champion was able to secure a rematch in Nashville, TN at SummerSlam. The bout would serve as an opportunity for Morgan to show that her title win was not just a fluke. However, her successful retaining of the title in Nissan Stadium has only opened the door to more doubts.

In the final moments of the match, Rousey was able to lock in her famous armbar submission. Liv Morgan was able to roll her onto her shoulders to try for a pin, but before the referee could count to three, the champ tapped out. Unfortunately for Rousey, the ref did not see Morgan tap out and awarded Morgan the win via pinfal.

This led to a chaotic fallout, with Rousey thrashing the referee. This would lead the company to both suspending and fining the cross-promotional star. No timeline has been given for a possible return for The Badest Woman on the Planet.

Rumors have been rife about Rousey being in the plans for WWE Clash at the Castle. Only time will tell how true or false these speculations are.

