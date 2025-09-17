  • home icon
  • WWE announces historic "first-ever" match for The Vision at Wrestlepalooza 

WWE announces historic "first-ever" match for The Vision at Wrestlepalooza 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 17, 2025 15:33 GMT
This is massive (image via WWE)

WWE Wrestlepalooza takes place this weekend and ahead of the show the company has announced that a first ever match will take place.

The press release from Aires noted that the tag team match between The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) and The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) would be the first ever EMF Friendly bout.

Aires, the industry leader in EMF protection, will present the first ever EMF-Friendly match at WWE Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20.
Aires will host the first ever EMF-Friendly match in which an Aires Lifetune Zone Max will be present on each ring post during the Usos v Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed match creating better performance, and a cleaner, EMF-Friendly environment for the athletes.

This is another sponsor who will have their creation on the ringposts for one of the biggest matches of the show. This is part of a new deal for the company with Aires.

How will this affect the match between The Usos and The Vision at WWE Wrestlepalooza?

The Usos vs The Brons is one of the most anticipated matches of the night as the former Bloodline members look to exact some revenge for Roman Reigns following his attack at Clash in Paris.

Of course, The Vision has been without thier Oracle since France as well so they also have a reason to make a statement against The Usos on Saturday night.

LA Knight and Jey Uso have recently started their own story as well, which has led to the belief that he could also be factored in this match.

The added sponsor only means that there will now be an Aires lifetune zone max on each of the ringposts for the duration of the match.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
