WWE announces historic new series with top superstars and celebrities

WWE continues to innovate in the worlds of pro wrestling and sports entertainment. Triple H and his teams have already had a legendary Road to WrestleMania 41, and the historic happenings keep coming. With a previous WrestleMania star on board, WWE just revealed a groundbreaking new series.

WrestleMania Vegas is set to invade Sin City in just over three weeks. The wrestling world will celebrate World Wrestling Entertainment's 41st annual WrestleMania event with a week-long extravaganza that will feature RAW, SmackDown, NXT, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the two-night Show of Shows, among other events.

WrestleMania After Dark will merge the worlds of wrestling and music. WWE and Medium Rare announced the inaugural series, indicating this will be an annual tradition. The four-night experience is set for LIV Nightclub at WWE's Official Host Hotel, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring Superstars and longtime WWE collaborators. The series is touted as an unforgettable experience with musical performances, superstar appearances, and tons of interactive fun, featuring the following tagline: "Once the final bell rings each night, the party begins!"

Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and Bianca Belair will join DJ/producer Valentino Khan and DJ Irie to kick the series off on Thursday, April 17, for the Welcome Dinner & Launch Party, from 8pm - 4am local time. Komodo will curate the offerings, featuring a Southeast Asian theme with American Wagyu Tenderloin, Peking Duck, Wagyu Beef Sliders, and more, plus an open bar.

Friday's show will feature Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan, with DJ/producer Metro Boomin and DJ Irie. Night Two of WrestleMania After Dark will run from 10:30pm until 4am. The Usos will join rapper-singer MGK and DJ Irie on the night of WrestleMania Saturday. The third night of After Dark will run from 10:30pm until 4am, also serving as an after-party for Night One of WrestleMania 41.

After Dark will wrap after Night Two of WrestleMania with the viral Gronk Beach festival, custom-built for the WWE Universe. Tiffany Stratton and Damian Priest will be joined by entertainer-athlete Rob Gronkowski, rapper Flo Rida, DJ Khan, and DJ Irie. Gronk, a former 24/7 Champion, will host after previously hosting WrestleMania 36. The final night of the series will also run from 10:30pm until 4am, at LIV beach of the hotel-resort. Tickets and VIP Tables will be sold this Friday.

WWE WrestleMania 41 updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment is just 26 days away from presenting WrestleMania 41. Below is the updated lineup with six matches:

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) or Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas will host The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. WrestleMania Saturday is set for April 19, and WrestleMania Sunday will wrap the big event the following night.

