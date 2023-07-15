WWE announces huge Fatal 4-Way match tonight on SmackDown with major SummerSlam implications

WWE has announced a massive Fatal 4-Way match for tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, tonight.

The Bloodline's storyline will be continuing tonight after Jey Uso became the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns since 2019 at WWE Money in the Bank. Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes are set to battle Pretty Deadly tonight in a tag team match. Asuka will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Beliar tonight as well.

Another massive match was just announced for tonight's edition of SmackDown. AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Grayson Waller will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match this week in the United States Championship Invitational.

There will also be another Fatal 4-Way next week on SmackDown. The winners of the two Fatal 4-Way matches will then square off on the July 28th episode of the blue brand. Whichever superstar can win the singles match on July 28th will earn a title shot against United States Champion Austin Theory.

Austin Theory picked up the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 39 by defeating John Cena to retain the United States Championship. However, his reign could be in jeopardy in the weeks ahead as the build toward SummerSlam on August 5th continues.

WWE @WWE



Who will walk out the victor of this Fatal 4-Way and move on step closer to facing



8/7c on The United States Championship Invitational begins TONIGHT on #SmackDown Who will walk out the victor of this Fatal 4-Way and move on step closer to facing @_Theory1 for the #USTitle 8/7c on @FOXTV

Who would you like to see challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.