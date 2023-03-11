WWE announces a huge segment for Jey Uso after his recent actions

WWE has confirmed that Jey Uso will be appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This past Monday night on RAW, Jey finally made a decision, as he betrayed Sami Zayn and reunited with The Bloodline. The Right Hand Man is expected to cross paths with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's current state is likely to be addressed. WWE took to Twitter to confirm the same.

Check out the announcement from WWE on Twitter:

Jey has been absent from The Bloodline's corner since Zayn betrayed Reigns and turned his back on the faction at the Royal Rumble premium live event. At Elimination Chamber, he made a brief appearance during Reigns' title match against Zayn but refused to follow The Tribal Chief's orders and attack the former Honorary Uce.

Amid Jey's absence, his brother Jimmy Uso was put on notice by Reigns.

Paul Heyman sent a message to Jey Uso after his decision on RAW

In the aftermath of Jey Uso's decision on RAW, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a short message. The Wise Man seemed elated with his stablemate's decision to betray Zayn and reunite with the family. Courtesy of an Instagram story, he wrote:

"The Right Hand Man has made his decision ...,"

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw After weeks of speculation, “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos returns take out the one-time “Honroary Uce of The Bloodline” @SamiZayn alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and @WWESoloSikoa After weeks of speculation, “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos returns take out the one-time “Honroary Uce of The Bloodline” @SamiZayn alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and @WWESoloSikoa.#WWERaw https://t.co/onvBkoXPvg

Jey has been important to The Bloodline and has been with the faction since day one. He has also been involved in an ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns since the beginning, alongside Heyman.

While the WWE Universe has been highly impressed with "Main Event" Jey, it was definitely a shock for many when he betrayed Zayn after previously bonding with him for months.

What's in store for the tag team champion and The Bloodline on SmackDown? Did Jey Uso make the right choice by reuniting with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes