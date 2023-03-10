Top Bloodline member sends a message to Jey Uso on social media after his major decision on WWE RAW

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, Jey Uso finally made his decision between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. After a shocking turn of events, he betrayed the former Honorary Uce.

Jey has been absent from The Bloodline's corner since Roman Reigns was betrayed by Zayn at the Royal Rumble premium live event. A few weeks later, the 38-year-old star was unable to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Elimination Chamber.

Taking to social media, Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a message to his stablemate in regards to his decision. Reacting to Jey's latest Instagram post, Heyman sent a short message.

"The Right Hand Man has made his decision..." wrote Heyman

Jey is expected to cross paths with Roman Reigns on this week's WWE SmackDown, as The Bloodline will once again be in full force for the first time since the Royal Rumble premium live event.

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently sent a message to Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman recently sent a message to Roman Reigns and acknowledged him on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Heyman shared a photo of himself with The Tribal Chief. The Wiseman then labeled Reigns the "greatest champion of all time".

"If you don't ACKNOWLEDGE @RomanReigns as the greatest champion of all time, you will one day have to confess you haven't been paying attention!"

Reigns is currently closing in on 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. However, he has to get past his next challenger, Cody Rhodes to reach that milestone. The American Nightmare will be challenging for the championship at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes earned himself a title shot by winning this year's Royal Rumble Match. Last week on SmackDown, he finally crossed paths with Reigns face-to-face as the two men went back and forth on the microphone.

