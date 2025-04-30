WWE announces huge title match; new #1 contender confirmed

WWE booked six title changes at WrestleMania 41, while just two champions retained their gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The rosters are now moving forward, and a certain superstar pulling double duty is eying his first singles championship in the company. Recently, he moved one step closer to that goal.

El Grande Americano is Chad Gable's undefeated alter ego. The masked superstar has won all four matches since debuting, while Gable lost both of his in the same period: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, and American Made's trios loss to the LWO that same night.

Americano began chasing gold this month, defeating Erik in the opening round of the latest WWE Speed tournament on X/Twitter. On today's Speed episode, Grande won a semi-finals match against Alex Shelley, who defeated Wes Lee in the first round. The first-ever Gable vs. Shelley match saw Grande deliver the diving headbutt with a loaded mask, pinning the former Tag Team Champion with 39 seconds left on the three-minute clock.

Dragon Lee will now defend the Speed Championship against Americano next Wednesday at 12 pm ET on X/Twitter, in what will be the fourth Lee vs. Gable singles bout.

Lee won their first on RAW last November, then their second in February with the Speed Championship on the line. Gable, as Americano, finally defeated Dragon in singles action on RAW last month.

Chad Gable was attacked on WWE RAW

Chad Gable recently resurfaced on WWE RAW after his lucha libre mission to Mexico. Despite his return, his alter ego, El Grande Americano, is still performing.

Master Gable had a run-in with rival Penta backstage at Monday's RAW. As Ivy Nile watched, Gable mocked Zero-Fear and brother Rey Fenix for losing their WrestleMania debuts. The former AEW star then dropped the American Made leader and yelled in his face.

Penta name-dropping The Lucha Brothers are fueling rumors of a reunion in the World Wrestling Entertainment ring. Fenix has been on SmackDown since debuting earlier last month.

