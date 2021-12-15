WWE announces Liv Morgan suffered several injuries on RAW

Liv Morgan didn't have a good night on WWE RAW. The fan-favorite star confronted Becky Lynch for cheating in their match for the RAW Women's Championship last week. The former Riott Squad star then demanded a rematch, and while she got what she wanted, she bit off more than she could chew.

The challenger wound up brawling with the champion, and Big Time Becks injured her enemy's arm before she granted her demand for a shot at the title.

WWE announced later that night on RAW Talk that Liv Morgan suffered a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm due to Lynch's attack.

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan's injuries are likely storyline-driven, so she and Lynch will have plenty of material to work with between now and WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1.

With two episodes of WWE RAW between now and Day 1, the two rivals will have the time to tell a compelling story. In doing so, they'll aim to convince the fans that the challenger could actually dethrone the champion.

But this feud has already hit a few obstacles. Several members of the WWE Universe have criticized Liv Morgan's promos in this feud with Becky Lynch thus far, calling them "overly scripted" and "too whiny."

With some fans still reluctant to boo Lynch, it will fall squarely on the shoulders of WWE creative to shift this story in a direction that will push these viewers firmly into Morgan's corner. That being said, plenty of fans continue to rallying around the challenger, so the build to this bout should be exciting either way.

Are you enjoying Liv Morgan's storyline with Becky Lynch? Do you believe the RAW Women's Championship will change hands at WWE Day 1? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

