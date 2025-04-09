WWE announces major deals for Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair

WWE is 11 days away from its 41st annual WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair are all set for major title matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but that's not the only significant happenings set for the fan-favorite superstars. Full details on another huge deal have been revealed.

World Wrestling Entertainment officials are known for securing unprecedented deals with other mainstream brands, including one-of-a-kind sponsorship and partnership campaigns. Now, the world's largest wrestling company and the Coca-Cola-owned Minute Maid have announced the 80-year-old beverage brand as the Official Juice Partner of WWE.

Minute Maid is "Bringing The Juice" to the WWE Universe. The companies announced today that Minute Maid will be featured via integrations at WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam, RAW, SmackDown, and other key assets. There will also be custom Minute Maid broadcast integrations during RAW on Netflix, while a new commercial, seen below, will air on Monday with The Juice Crew: The American Nightmare, Main Event Jey, and The EST.

The brand hopes to engage its fans, mainly young multicultural consumers, within the WWE Universe. Coca-Cola marketing executive Jorge Luzio labeled the promotion a culturally relevant entertainment platform. The companies touted the Netflix era as the perfect opportunity for Minute Maid to join the action and help take Monday nights to the next level.

The "Bring The Juice" campaign was described as being all about inspiring confidence to take on life's dull moments "because no day symbolizes the monotony of life like Monday."

"This partnership allows us to tap into one of the world’s most passionate fanbases and engage Minute Maid lovers — particularly young multicultural consumers — through a culturally relevant entertainment platform. There’s a lot of compatibility between our confident brand voices… WWE’s electrifying swagger aligns with our ‘Bring the Juice’ platform, which invites consumers to embrace the vitality within themselves," Jorge Luzio said.

The Juice Crew will be on Minute Maid packaging for a limited time, including 12-oz. cans, 20-oz. bottles, and 12-packs of Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry, and Lemonade, plus cartons of Fruit Punch, Berry Punch, and Tropical Punch releasing in June. The massive deal also features a 2K25 gaming tie-in and a custom digital/social content series: "Juice Up Your Mondays."

WWE/TKO executive touts new Minute Maid partnership

The company is looking forward to the collaboration, according to Grant Norris-Jones, who works as Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships.

"We are excited to partner with The Coca‑Cola Company to name Minute Maid the Official Juice Partner of WWE. Minute Maid is a trusted family brand with unmatched global reach, and we look forward to collaborating on new and innovative integrations that will resonate with both audiences," Grant Norris-Jones said.

Officials confirmed Minute Maid integrations are planned for WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam. However, it was indicated that other upcoming premium live events will feature the popular American beverage brand.

