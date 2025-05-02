WWE announces major grudge match for SmackDown

A major match has been announced for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's show will air live from Iowa and will feature an appearance by Randy Orton, ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at Backlash.

LA Knight squared off against Drew McIntyre last week on WWE SmackDown in a number one contender's match for the United States Championship. Damian Priest got involved and attacked McIntyre during the bout, resulting in The Scottish Warrior picking up the victory via disqualification. This led to a war of words between The Megastar and The Archer of Infamy, with the former losing out on his chance to get his rematch against Fatu for the title.

It has been announced on the company's website that The Megastar and Priest will be squaring off in a singles bout tonight on the blue brand in what now appears to be a grudge match. It has also been announced that Nia Jax will be appearing on the show after attacking Tiffany Stratton last week.

Aleister Black made his return to the Stamford-based company last week on SmackDown and hit The Miz with a Black Mass. The former AEW star will also be in action tonight in a singles match against The A-Lister.

Bill Apter wants to see Aleister Black in major faction on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter is hoping to see Aleister Black align with The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown.

The faction transferred to SmackDown in January this year, after losing to The Final Testament and The Miz on the December 9 episode of RAW last year. However, they still haven't made an appearance on the blue brand. Speaking on an edition of WrestleVotes Q&A, Apter suggested that Black would be a good fit for The Wyatt Sicks. He noted that he does not find Uncle Howdy's faction compelling at the moment, but that could change if Black became a member:

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work." [10:04-10:40]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting show. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises in store for fans on the road to Backlash.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More