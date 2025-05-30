WWE announces major John Cena face-off for SmackDown

WWE is set to present this week's SmackDown in just a few hours, and the card is shaping up. John Cena will return to a very familiar place tonight for the fallout from Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, there's been a big update on what the promotion has planned for the legendary superstar.
Big Match John defeated R-Truth at WWE SNME 39, then disrespected the rapping wrestler with a post-match belt shot. The 48-year-old later interfered in the main event, but Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to stop his rival from helping Logan Paul dethrone World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. This led to Cena and Paul vs. Uso and Rhodes being booked for Money in the Bank on June 7.
The Last Real Champion was previously announced for tonight's SmackDown. Rhodes has been advertised locally, but now Nick Aldis has confirmed The American Nightmare's presence. The SmackDown General Manager took to X/Twitter ahead of showtime and revealed Cena and Cody will meet in the middle of the ring.
"Tonight, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will go face-to-face in this very ring. Tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee...that's 8/7c on USA. SmackDown," Nick Aldis said.
SmackDown is being held in the historic Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Cena worked this historic wrestling market and the arena while coming up in OVW as The Prototype.
WWE has also announced the following for tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode: Bianca Belair returns for a homecoming, Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifier, plus a Men's MITB qualifier with Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade.