WWE announces major John Cena face-off for SmackDown

WWE is set to present this week's SmackDown in just a few hours, and the card is shaping up. John Cena will return to a very familiar place tonight for the fallout from Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, there's been a big update on what the promotion has planned for the legendary superstar.

Ad

Big Match John defeated R-Truth at WWE SNME 39, then disrespected the rapping wrestler with a post-match belt shot. The 48-year-old later interfered in the main event, but Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to stop his rival from helping Logan Paul dethrone World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. This led to Cena and Paul vs. Uso and Rhodes being booked for Money in the Bank on June 7.

The Last Real Champion was previously announced for tonight's SmackDown. Rhodes has been advertised locally, but now Nick Aldis has confirmed The American Nightmare's presence. The SmackDown General Manager took to X/Twitter ahead of showtime and revealed Cena and Cody will meet in the middle of the ring.

Ad

Trending

"Tonight, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will go face-to-face in this very ring. Tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee...that's 8/7c on USA. SmackDown," Nick Aldis said.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

SmackDown is being held in the historic Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Cena worked this historic wrestling market and the arena while coming up in OVW as The Prototype.

WWE has also announced the following for tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode: Bianca Belair returns for a homecoming, Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifier, plus a Men's MITB qualifier with Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More