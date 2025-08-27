WWE announces major partnership ahead of Clash in Paris

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 27, 2025 17:47 GMT
Triple H. [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE has announced a major partnership ahead of the Clash in Paris premium live event. The sports entertainment juggernaut has been making some big moves of late. The promotion recently signed a deal with ESPN to stream its PLEs in the U.S starting next month.

Now, WWE has come with another big deal. The TKO owned company has joined hands with French soccer club Paris Saint Germain also referred to as PSG.

On August 27, WWE and PSG issued a statement highlighting this new partnership.

"WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most iconic and globally recognized football clubs in the world, today announced a groundbreaking long-term collaboration bringing together two global powerhouses in sports and entertainment," the statement read. [H/T PSG official website]
The agreement will see both organizations work together to expand their reach beyond their traditional audiences. Both WWE and PSG will work on developing original content, exclusive merchandise and retail collaborations as well as fan engagement initiatives.

According to the statement, there will be crossover appearances involving WWE Superstars and PSG players.

This new announcement adds to the previous collaboration between the two brands. In March this year, WWE and PSG released a Legacy Championship belt featuring the French soccer team's colors and logos.

WWE is ready to have its first ever PLE in the French capital

Notably, this partnership comes just days ahead of WWE's first ever PLE in the French capital. The event will be held at the Paris La Defense Arena on August 31.

So, far five matches have been announced to take place on the night. John Cena will continue his retirement tour as he takes on The Maverick Logan Paul at the event.

Fans will also see Sheamus and Rusev battle in a Good Ol'Fashioned Donnybrook match. Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella while Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed.

The marquee title match will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Fatal-Four-Way match.

Quick Links

