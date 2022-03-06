WWE announces major segments for this week's RAW involving Edge and a big return

WWE has confirmed three major segments for RAW this week, including Edge's much-awaited address of his potential heel turn, a massive return, and a 'Homecoming Party.'

The company took to its social media accounts to confirm that Edge will be addressing his actions from last week on the upcoming edition of RAW. The Rated-R Superstar laid down an open challenge for a WrestleMania match that was eventually answered by AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One, who vocally expressed his desire for this dream match, wasted no time in accepting the challenge. However, Edge shocked the WWE Universe when he brutally attacked Styles in the show's closing moments, using nearby chairs as his weapon of choice. This week on RAW, Edge will address his actions from last week and is expected to reveal the intentions behind the ruthless attack on Styles.

The show will also feature the return of legendary commentator Jerry Lawler. As of this writing, there is no additional update on The King's return. Finally, The Miz and his newfound tag team partner Logan Paul are scheduled to host a 'Homecoming Party'.

The A-Lister formed an alliance with the internet celebrity to extend his feud with Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Both teams are scheduled to compete in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. And thus, The Mysterios could crash the party on the red brand this week.

Huge tag team title match set to take place on this week's WWE RAW

It has already been confirmed that this week's WWE RAW will feature a massive tag team title match. The star-studded event will witness The Alpha Academy put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line in a triple threat battle against RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

It is worth noting that Randy Orton has reportedly sustained an injury. However, he recently competed at the MSG live event when RK-Bro unsuccessfully challenged The Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

While RK-Bro are the top babyface tag team on the red brand, fans have also enjoyed the chemistry between Owens and Rollins, who are the two top heels on the show.

