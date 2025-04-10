WWE announces major title defense ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE has seven championship showdowns confirmed for the 41st annual Showcase of The Immortals with just over one week to go. With a half-dozen episodes of WWE TV left until the spectacular in Sin City, officials are making sure The Road to WrestleMania Vegas is as action-packed as can be.

Candice LeRae has had a controversial reign as the inaugural WWE Women's Speed Champion. After beating IYO SKY in the tournament finals this past October, the veteran grappler retained against Natalya via a five-minute Time Limit Draw and then had the same finish with Zoey Stark. The one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been hit with immense heat as the WWE Universe has accused her of setting the controversial finishes up just to retain her gold.

Sol Ruca and Michin worked their first-ever singles match on WWE Speed today. The current NXT Superstar defeated the SmackDown veteran with 22 seconds left on the three-minute clock. Ruca is now the new #1 contender to LeRae, and her shot at the Women's Speed Championship is set to air next Friday, April 18 at noon, exclusively on X.

The Poison Pixie and The Sol Snatcher will also be locking up for the first time next week. Ruca defeated Katana Chance in the opening round to earn the match with Michin, who beat Shayna Baszler in the first round.

Officials are rumored to begin the next Speed tournament during WrestleMania 41 Week, likely that Wednesday. However, there's new speculation on officials determining the next challenger for Dragon Lee's Speed Championship while in Las Vegas, perhaps at the WWE World convention or the WrestleMania Kickoff.

WWE confirms WrestleMania 41 card updates

World Wrestling Entertainment is beginning to finalize the lineups for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 41. As of tonight, five matches have been finalized, as seen in the lineup below.

Night One

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two

Women's World Championship Triple Threat: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley Main Event: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Night TBA

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4 Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Peacock will stream WrestleMania Vegas on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, live from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Fans in international markets can catch John Cena's final WrestleMania on Netflix.

