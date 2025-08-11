WWE announces massive Dominik Mysterio tag team match for RAW

WWE announced a huge tag team match featuring Dominik Mysterio for tonight's episode of RAW. Dirty Dom captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and successfully defended the title at SummerSlam 2025 last weekend in New Jersey.A huge tag team match was announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio will be teaming up with El Grande Americano to battle AJ Styles and Latino World Order's Dragon Lee during tonight's show in Quebec City, Canada.There have been multiple changes to the plans for tonight's episode of RAW. Becky Lynch was initially set to battle Maxxine Dupri in a singles match, but the match will now be for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Naomi was scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY tonight on RAW, but the match will no longer be taking place. The company announced on social media that Naomi was not cleared to compete and suggested that fans watch tonight's show for more updates.WWE star Liv Morgan shuts down idea for Dominik MysterioLiv Morgan recently shut down an idea for Dominik Mysterio to have a match against a popular WWE Superstar.Morgan is in a storyline relationship with Mysterio, but is currently on the shelf due to a shoulder injury. The former champion suffered the injury during a singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of RAW and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta earlier this year, Morgan shot down the idea of Mysterio facing Rhea Ripley in a singles match. She claimed that the Intercontinental Champion had already destroyed The Eradicator emotionally, and there was no need for a match.&quot;Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally,&quot; said Liv Morgan. Maverick @MavBroSis2020LINKJohn Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio. That'd be a damn good matchup.AJ Styles warned Dominik Mysterio last week on RAW that he was still coming after the Intercontinental Championship despite losing to him at WWE SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how long Mysterio can hang onto the title moving forward.