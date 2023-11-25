WWE announces new SmackDown segment for tonight

WWE has just announced a new segment for tonight's SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

It was just confirmed that Carlito will be on the final SmackDown before WWE Survivor Series. He will be on the show to address Santos Escobar and their match planned for Saturday's premium live event.

"BREAKING: Ahead of their match tomorrow at #SurvivorSeries, @Litocolon279 will address @EscobarWWE TONIGHT when #SmackDown heads to @FS1!," tweeted WWE in the announcement.

Expand Tweet

It was also revealed earlier this evening how Escobar took to X to issue a bold warning ahead of the go-home episode of SmackDown. This was amid rumors of the storyline expanding into a factions feud with Escobar recruiting new partners.

Tonight's live SmackDown episode will air on FS1 instead of FOX. In addition to the go-home build for Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE has also announced that the episode will feature Kevin Owens appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, plus The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

What is your prediction for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below!