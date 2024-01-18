WWE announces partnership; top star takes on new role

WWE has announced a new partnership with a national organization. The deal will see a SmackDown Superstar take on a new role.

The Stamford-based company has been a key supporter of America's veterans and armed forces for years. They already have partnerships with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, the USO (United Service Organizations), and Hire Heroes USA. The company also hosts the annual Tribute to the Troops, and offers all U.S. military personnel free tickets to any live event in the country.

It was announced today that WWE has formed a new partnership with American Corporate Partners (ACP). The national non-profit organization is committed to empowering returning veterans and active-duty spouses through their professional development mentorship programs.

As a part of the new partnership, former United States Marine Montez Ford of the Street Profits will become the first pro athlete to serve as a registered mentor for ACP.

Ford served in the U.S. Marines from 2008 until 2012. The high-flying member of the Bobby Lashley-led faction signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2015. He said it is an honor to represent the company in the new partnership with ACP.

"WWE has a long-standing history of supporting our nation’s active service members, veterans and their families. It is an honor to represent WWE as part of this partnership with ACP and its outstanding mentorship program," he said.

ACP, which launched in 2008, personally pairs applicants with a hand-picked mentor, based on certain criteria. The New York City-based organization offers access to resume building and interview preparation, networking opportunities, small business development, career exploration, and other assistance with their mentor programs.

ACP has more than 30,000 veterans and spouses that have completed their mentorship program. 4,465 of those came in 2023.

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair to star in WWE reality series

Hulu will premiere a new reality series starring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair next month, Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez.

Ford and Belair will premiere their new show on Friday, February 2 on Hulu. The first eight episodes will be released at that time. The new series will cover The Road to WrestleMania 39 and more from the past year.

The EST recently tweeted on the show and revealed the promotional poster.

"Nothing better than having a tag team partner in the ring and in life. Feb 2 on @hulu Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez," she wrote with the image seen below.

Belair previously discussed filming for the show and said she and Ford balance each other out with their differences.

Do you plan on watching the new Hulu series with Montez Ford and Bianca Belair? What has been your favorite pro wrestling reality show?

