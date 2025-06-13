WWE announces rematch between Jey Uso and Gunther with a huge stipulation

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Jun 13, 2025 05:57 GMT
The 2025 Money in the Bank fallout edition of WWE RAW saw a massive upset in the main event as Gunther put Jey Uso to sleep with his signature Sleeper hold and shockingly won the match via TKO, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion for the second time. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion has set their rematch for after Night of Champions 2025.

Following Gunther’s title victory, fans are demanding a rematch between the two to finally end their rivalry fair and square, with many expecting it to get booked on the upcoming PLE, 2025 Night of Champions. However, before that could come to fruition, their rematch has been announced for a later edition of SmackDown, indicating that Gunther will still hold the title after the event.

Bridgestone Arena will host the July 11 episode of SmackDown. They officially announced two bouts via their X/Twitter that are likely to take place exclusively for the audience in attendance as the dark matches, featuring Jey Uso vs. Gunther’s title rematch with a Street Fight stipulation, and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.

“Just announced! Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER in a Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship in Nashville on July 11! Also see Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan and your favorite Friday Night SmackDown Superstars! Tickets available NOW starting at $40!” wrote the Bridgestone Arena handle.

A new Bloodline member could debut this week on WWE SmackDown

A new chapter was unfolded in the Bloodline 2.0 saga at 2025 Money in the Bank, as WWE United States Champion, Jacob Fatu, finally snapped at his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and attacked him during the men’s ladder match, costing him his chance to unhook the briefcase for himself.

Sikoa posted a picture of Jacob Fatu with a cross on his face, as a subtle warning that he will come after him and teach him a lesson for putting his hands on him. A new Bloodline could debut on SmackDown and join an alliance with Sikoa to take Fatu down.

According to a report by PWInsider, Hikuleo could be backstage on SmackDown this week. He was rumored to be a Bloodline member for a long time and has been under WWE’s contract for over a year. This could mark a perfect time for the 34-year-old star to debut on television.

It will be interesting to see how the Uso-Gunther saga ends in the coming weeks.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
