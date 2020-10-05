WWE have announced that fans will be allowed to return to NXT shows, which will be held henceforth at the newly-badged Capitol Wrestling Center, which is at the Performance Center. WWE have sent emails to fans who can apply to be a part of the audience at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

They have also laid out certain rules that fans will have to adhere to at the venue, which will host NXT shows going forward.

Fans to return to WWE NXT shows

Here's an excerpt of the email that WWE sent to fans:

"We have a special opportunity for you to be a part of this week’s NXT Broadcast on Wednesday October 7! This is an opportunity for a limited number of the NXT Universe to be LIVE & IN PERSON at the Capitol Wrestling Center as part the Live Event Audience. This invitation is good for a maximum of 6 people. Please reply to this email to confirm that you are able to attend NXT this Wednesday October 7 at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the campus of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. If you are selected, you will receive further correspondence with instructions on how to attend, COVID-19 testing procedures and on-site screening procedures." (H/T NoDQ)

The email further stated that all applicants have to be over 16 years of age, and that the show will be held at "limited capacity". Social distancing norms will have to be adhered to, while everyone present must also wear masks at all times in the venue.

Fans will be allowed at the Capitol Wrestling Center from this coming week's NXT show, which will be held on Wednesday.

WWE NXT moved to the Capitol Wrestling Center on Sunday, with the NXT Takeover 31 show being held at the new venue. The black and gold brand was moved from the Full Sail University to the Performance Center.

It was revealed recently that the reason why WWE NXT was moving back to the Performance Center was because fans were not allowed to be a part of the live audience at Full Sail. With students returning to the university, WWE did not want to run the risk of their personnell getting infected.