WWE announces the return of major stakes matches next week on RAW

WWE returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The wrestling promotion has made a massive announcement for the show.

Ad

The 16th annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is less than a month away. The show will take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. In addition to the traditional MITB Ladder matches, 17-time World Champion John Cena has also been advertised for the PLE for one last time.

Earlier today, WWE's German Instagram account posted an update to announce that the Qualifying Matches for the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches start next week on RAW. However, the participants competing in the high-stakes bouts have yet to be revealed.

Ad

Trending

"The #MITB Qualifying Matches start next week! 🤑 #WWERaw," translated to English.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Former World Champion Drew McIntyre won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last year. The Scottish Warrior cashed in his contract the same night during Damian Priest's title defense against Seth Rollins. However, CM Punk showed up to take out McIntyre, allowing The Archer of Infamy to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match of the night, Tiffany Stratton put on a praiseworthy performance before retrieving the briefcase. After months of teasing, The Buff Barbie cashed in her MITB contract to dethrone her ally Nia Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

Major WWE champion set to be in action next week on RAW

In the opening segment of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso showed up to help CM Punk and Sami Zayn fight off Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. In a backstage segment afterwards, The Visionary was seen giving some instructions to his stablemate.

Ad

Later on the show, Breakker attacked Jey Uso backstage. The Stamford-based company later announced that the 27-year-old will wrestle Uso in a non-title match next week on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso defended his title against Bron Breakker's stablemate, Seth Rollins, in a singles match last week on RAW. The champion retained the title after CM Punk attacked The Visionary and Breakker with a chair. It will be interesting to see how Uso fares against Bron.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More