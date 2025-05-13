WWE makes major Jey Uso announcement after he was attacked on RAW

WWE has made a massive announcement regarding Jey Uso after this week's RAW. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will participate in a non-title singles match on next week's Monday night show after being assaulted backstage last night.

In the opening segment of the May 12, 2025, episode of RAW, The YEET Master came to the aid of CM Punk and Sami Zayn and sent Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker packing. After the babyfaces outnumbered the heels, WWE announced that Punk and Zayn would face Breakker and Rollins in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025.

In a backstage segment, The Visionary gave some secret instructions to the 27-year-old star. At one point during the show, it was revealed that The Dog of WWE had attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, leaving him hurt, as the doctors rushed to the scene.

WWE has now confirmed that Jey Uso and Bron Breakker will go one-on-one on next week's Monday Night RAW in a non-title match.

Check out the major announcement below.

Veteran reveals why WWE is not letting Jey Uso speak much on the microphone

The OG Bloodline member also engaged in a promo segment with Gunther last night on the red brand. The Ring General announced that he would face the winner of the Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul match, which was scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the creative team was trying to protect The YEET Master by preventing him from speaking much on the mic. The veteran believed the segment, where Gunther delivered a promo and Jey offered no response, lacked purpose and was a poor use of time.

"And bro, they are trying to protect Jey by not letting him say much, and I think they are hurting him more because it's obvious they are not letting him say anything (...) Gunther cut his promo, and Jey said nothing after that. This entire segment was meaningless. It furthered nothing. Gunther could have told us that in 60 seconds in the back," Russo said.

Only time will tell if Jey Uso can secure a huge victory over Bron Breakker before his title match at SNME.

