WWE announces return of massive PLE just one week after Survivor Series 2025

On NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE would make an announcement of the return of a massive Premium Live Event, and it's going to happen just one week after Survivor Series: WarGames.At NXT Halloween Havoc 2025, Booker T and Vic Joseph had a small break between the incredible matches to announce that on December 6th, the incredible Deadline Premium Live Event will be returning. Vic Joseph described it as his favorite night of the year, and for those who don't watch NXT, this is for a very good reason. The PLE will take place only one week after Survivor Series: WarGames, and it will be hosted in San Antonio, Texas - the hometown of WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels. The PLE is most famous for the Iron Survivor challenge.For those unaware, the Iron Survivor challenge is essentially one where superstars get the luck of the draw, and the later you enter, it doesn't necessarily favor you like it would in the Royal Rumble, for example. The Iron Survivor match sees superstars have scores with the number of pinfalls and submissions, and the superstar with the most pinfalls/submissions wins the match and goes on to compete for the WWE NXT Championship or NXT Women's Championship.The caveat here is that each time a superstar is pinned or submitted, they have to go into a penalty box for nearly two minutes. This is precious time as it allows other stars to get the points advantage.The match began in 2022, with Roxanne Perez winning the women's match and Grayson Waller the men's match. The following year saw Blair Davenport and Trick Williams get that honor, while last year resulted in Giulia and Oba Femi succeeding.It's going to be interesting, and one thing is for sure - it is likely going to serve as a pivot for a superstar to get into main event territory. Ricky Saints and Tatum Paxley will be the two WWE stars eagerly awaiting the winner.