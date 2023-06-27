WWE announces Seth Rollins segment for RAW

Following attacks from Finn Balor on both RAW and NXT last week, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is clearly in bad shape. With his championship match against Balor less than a week away at Money in the Bank in London, how is he holding up? Will he make the match at all?

The five-time world champion has been consistently hassled - to put it mildly - by Balor and his Judgement Day compatriots. Will Finn's relentless attacks cause Rollins trouble in his match this Saturday?

Well, those are the questions the champion intends to answer, as the Visionary - per WWE UK's Twitter - will be providing an update on tonight's RAW.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have beef that goes back years

It's worth pointing out that of the two world championships WWE currently has active, Rollins was in the match to determine the first holder of each title. First, he faced AJ Styles to claim the newly created World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel. In 2016, the former Shield member also took on Finn Balor at SummerSlam to decide who would be the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

During that match, Balor - who would go on to win and claim the Universal Championship - suffered a shoulder injury. It was so bad an injury that Balor was forced to relinquish the title the very next night on RAW. While Finn has won more championships in WWE since then, a world title has eluded him.

On the June 12th episode of RAW, Balor called Rollins to the ring to challenge him to a title bout. The Judgement Day leader reminded the champion of the circumstances of that SummerSlam match seven years earlier.

On last week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins intended to hold an open challenge for his World Heavyweight Championship to start the show. However, a brutal sneak attack by Balor put those plans on hold, and Seth was wheeled out on a stretcher.

It didn't prevent him from heading over to NXT to defend the title against that brand's former champion Bron Breakker. While the Visionary managed to retain, he suffered yet another attack from Balor. It was a timely intervention from current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes that prevented any serious injury.

What kind of announcement do you think Seth Rollins will make tonight? Share your ideas in the comments, and stay here with Sportskeeda for any updates during WWE RAW.

