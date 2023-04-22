WWE announces surprising match for Seth Rollins at Backlash

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced a surprise challenger for Seth Rollins at the Backlash premium live event.

The Visionary is set to face former RAW tag team champion Omos in Puerto Rico, and WWE fans have many concerns about it.

Rollins was last seen on this week's episode of RAW, where he defeated former WWE Champion The Miz in what was perhaps the night's best clash.

While WWE Universe expected Seth "Freakin" Rollins to move ahead for a major title bout, the company announced a random match for him.

At the Backlash premium live event, the Grand Slam Champion and The Nigerian Giant would go head-to-head for the first time ever. The last time Rollins and Omos met was during Friday Night SmackDown's Battle Royal in 2022.

However, when the former WWE champion came to the ring and saw The Nigerian Giant, he escaped and ate an RKO from Matt Riddle.

The company is headed to Puerto Rico for the first time since 2005 for Backlash and will be looking for major stars on the marquee. Since Seth Rollins and Omos did not have a lead over their potential opponents, WWE announced a match between the two stars.

What do you think of Seth Rollins vs. Omos at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

