WWE announces the time and date of it's annual Tribute to the Troops show

WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops show, an event dedicated to the celebration of America's armed forces, is set to return next month.

The company's annual show will take place on December 8th at 8 pm at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. The event will be hosted on FOX, which means it will either replace or complement SmackDown.

WWE shared the announcement on WWE.com, noting that this is the 21st edition of the event.

"Since its inception in 2003, WWE’s Tribute to the Troops has honored our U.S. service members, veterans and their families for their continued sacrifice and commitment to our country, and is widely considered one of television’s most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the year." - WWE.COM.

The first Tribute to the Troops show took place in 2003, which emanated from Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq. The show featured the likes of John Cena, Eddie Guerro, Rikishi, and others.

Typically, the annual event is booked as a "feel-good" show. Meaning that most matches end with Babyfaces picking up dominating wins, and very little - if any - storyline progression taking place.

A number of high-profile WWE Superstars participated in last year's Tribute to the Troops

Last year's event took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The night featured three exciting bouts, featuring popular WWE Superstars such as LA Knight, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Expand Tweet

At this time, there is no word on who will be participating in this year's event. The show will be pre-taped, which could factor into the booking of the show. Typically WWE likes to have several fan favorites on the show, so fans could see names like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight featured prominently.

In 2021, the tribute show was the most-watched edition of the event since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers, according to WWE.com.

Who do YOU think will be a part of this year's event? Do you have a favorite edition of Tribute to the Troops? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.