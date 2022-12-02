When is WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022?

WWE Tribute to the Troops is one of the most notable events for the Stamford-based promotion. This year, fans shouldn't have to wait long to watch the event and it looks like some of the promotion's top stars are also going to be in action.

This year's WWE Tribute to the Troops event will air on December 17 at 2:30 pm ET and will air on FOX. The show was already taped on November 11, 2022, in Indianapolis after an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2003, the Stamford-based promotion began honoring and entertaining the United States Armed Forces in the form of WWE Tribute to the Troops. The event would usually air during the month of December, just in time for the holiday season, except in 2019 which was a non-televised event, and in 2021 when it aired in mid-November.

Last year, the promotion filmed the event at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on October 15, 2021, and aired it the following month on November 14, 2021.

Results of the 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops event

Since the event was already taped, the card and results of each match were already shared online. Those who participated in this year's event were also new names, but they are still all notable stars from the blue brand except for the commentator team. Last year, Michael Cole was joined by Pat McAfee, but in 2022 he will have Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield as a partner.

The first match of the night was between LA Knight and Braun Strowman, where the latter won the match. Interestingly, Knight is currently feuding with Strowman's former tag team partner Bray Wyatt.

In the second bout of this year's WWE Tribute to the Troops tag team action, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were also present for some tag team action, wherein they successfully defeated Emma and Tamina.

The third bout of the night was also a tag team match. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet successfully defeated Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium.

It remains to be seen what other segments might air during the event. For now, fans can only wait and see the WWE Tribute to the Troops event to see each how each superstar performed.

