Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt's potential new rival during tapings for major show after WWE SmackDown went off the air

Following the end of an eventful episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, WWE filmed a few matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022. It is the 20th anniversary of the special show for members of the United States Armed Forces, with it first taking place in 2003.

Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre were among the biggest stars who wrestled during the tapings following tonight's episode of the blue brand. All of them did appear on the show before coming out again for their respective matches at Tribute to the Troops.

A few WWE fans in attendance for the show gave updates about the matches on Twitter. JBL and Michael Cole were on commentary for it. Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight in the first match, doing so after the latter seemingly began a program with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown tonight.

Following that, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Emma and Tamina in a tag team match. The third match WWE filmed for Tribute to the Troops saw the babyface trio of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet beat Imperium: GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

The Celtic Warrior returned on tonight's episode of SmackDown and got back on the same page as McIntyre. The two are all but set to team up, along with Ridge Holland, Butch, and another superstar, against The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames.

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 was also filmed after an episode of SmackDown

Last year's edition of the annual show was taped after the October 15 episode of SmackDown and aired on November 14 on FOX. Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at the show, in what was a Champion vs. Champion match at the time.

The other matches at Tribute to the Troops 2021 saw then-WWE Champion Big E defeat Dolph Ziggler, while Bianca Belair beat Liv Morgan in under five minutes. It remains to be seen when this year's edition will be broadcast. It could return to the month of December, as was the case with the first 19 editions of Tribute to the Troops.

