WWE announces 2 big matches for next week's SmackDown on FS1

WWE have announced two big matches for next week's special episode of SmackDown on FS1. The blue brand will be airing their next episode on FS1 in line with the fact that the upcoming Pac12 Championship game will be held at the same time.

One of the matches announced for the episode, is a Tag Team Championship match between the Street Profits and the team of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

It would seem as if the Street Profits are having a bit of trouble with the pairing of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. The duo have been calling for a title match with the Street Profits for some time now and got their wish when it was announced for next week's WWE SmackDown episode.

As things stand, Ziggler and Roode would seem to have the advantage over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, having beat them once in a tag match earlier in the month. Dolph Ziggler picked up a huge victory over Montez Ford on this week's episode of SmackDown as well. Perhaps the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship could find some new owners next week.

Dream match between Bianca Belair and Bayley set for next week's SmackDown

The other match announced by the WWE is the match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. The two seem to be in the midst of a blossoming rivalry and we will finally see this dream bout next week.

Both Bayley and Bianca Belair have been at each other's throats in the past few weeks.

The two took issue with each other over a number of things including Team SmackDown's disappointing performance at Survivor Series, and the general skill of the two women. You can read more about it here.

Advertisement

I was just there to hangout with my good friend @MichaelCole.



I know you’re new but, don’t be stupid - quit while you’re ahead... https://t.co/hoEDDydrRg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 28, 2020

It will be interesting to see how things proceed next week on WWE SmackDown on FS1. We may get to see a new Tag Team Champions crowned and the start to a potentially big feud between Bayley and Bianca Belair.