WWE announces two huge matches including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on RAW

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be all over WWE RAW tonight.

Seth Rollins appeared on WWE SmackDown Friday to go face-to-face with his former Shield stablemate and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight on RAW, Rollins takes on a different type of challenge in the form of The All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

After defeating Big E last week, will Rollins be able to continue his momentum heading into the Royal Rumble with a huge win over Lashley? Tune in to find out.

Becky Lynch will team with Doudrop to face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Thanks to her interference in the triple threat match last week, Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble.

But will these two women be able to co-exist as they team up tonight to face the team of Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan? Stranger things have happened, but sometimes big egos prevent stars from working together in the WWE.

With the Royal Rumble less than two weeks away, WWE should be firing on all cylinders tonight for their flagship show to help generate greater interest on the road to WrestleMania.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

Bobby Lashley responds to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's comments from last week

What's next for RK-Bro following tag title loss last week?

Seth Rollins goes one-on-one with Bobby Lashley

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch teams with Doudrop to take on Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Are you excited about tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

