WWE announces two MITB qualifying matches this week featuring Drew McIntyre and other superstars

WWE announced two Money in the Bank qualifying matches which are set to take place on this week's edition of SmackDown.

Last month, Cody Rhodes shared a short promo for the MITB premium live event, which is set to take place on July 2. While it was first announced to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the venue was later altered to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. There was chaos following the first promo for the event wherein Rhodes announced that the winner of the MITB ladder matches would get a chance to main event WrestleMania.

Recently, on their official website, the company stated that Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus and Lacey Evans will challenge Xia Li in singles matches for the men and women MITB ladder matches, respectively.

Nathan 🤍💙💛 @WWELUFC



Lacey Evans vs Xia Li in a Women's Money In The Bank qualifying match



Set for tomorrow's Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus in a Men's Money In The Bank qualifying matchLacey Evans vs Xia Li in a Women's Money In The Bank qualifying matchSet for tomorrow's #SmackDown Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus in a Men's Money In The Bank qualifying matchLacey Evans vs Xia Li in a Women's Money In The Bank qualifying matchSet for tomorrow's #SmackDown. https://t.co/k2VkHVQj0f

One championship match confirmed for WWE's MITB so far

While one match has been confirmed for the WWE premium live event, it was recently reported that Roman Reigns will not be present at the premium live event. The Head of the Table has not had a title defense since WrestleMania 38. Riddle issued a challenge to Reigns on the Red brand this week for his titles, but based on a report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Reigns will not be making an appearance at MITB.

In this week's edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley won the fatal four-way match against Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss to become a #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title. The Eradicator will face Bianca Belair for the title she held last year.

The winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches get an opportunity to cash in their briefcase at any time or event for a title of their choice. With almost a month to go for the premium live event and superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns not being a part of the event, it is yet to be seen who will replace them.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far