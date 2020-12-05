A WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles will probably headline WWE TLC. But two new matches have just been added to the card. WWE has announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended at the show. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will have to defend the titles against Lana and Asuka.

Lana and Asuka currently hold the advantage over Jax and Baszler. The challengers have already defeated the tag champs two weeks in a row. Their first match also saw Lana finally break her infamous streak. For nine weeks in a row, Jax slammed her through the broadcast table. But Lana finally ended this run of misfortune.

Lana in WWE

Then, Lana gained another significant victory when she pinned Baszler. Asuka and Lana have now picked up two wins over the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE TLC should be the culmination of this feud, and Lana and Asuka could leave as the new champions.

Randy Orton and The Fiend will go head-to-head at TLC

The third match announced for WWE TLC will be Randy Orton vs. The Fiend. The Fiend cost Orton an important match against Styles. Beyond that motivation, the premise of this match revolves around the complicated relationship between Orton and Bray Wyatt.

Orton has had numerous clashes with Wyatt prior to WWE TLC. He burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. "The Viper" also defeated Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 33. But Orton has never faced The Fiend, so this match is a fresh chapter of the rivalry.

Orton most recently confronted The Fiend on WWE RAW. There, he found the monster's weakness during "A Moment of Bliss." If Orton is correct, The Fiend's weakness is none other than Alexa Bliss. She may prove to be disadvantageous for The Fiend. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at WWE's final pay-per-view in 2020.

WWE TLC is bound to be interesting, and it usually is. There are still plenty of matches to be announced. The current card sees Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, Lana & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, and The Fiend taking on Randy Orton. Sportskeeda will provide more details as they become available.