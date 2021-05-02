WWE announces two new segments for Monday Night RAW

WWE has announced what fans can expect from the next episode of Monday Night RAW. Heading into WrestleMania Backlash, a few exciting stories are developing on the red brand in both the men's and women's divisions.

Following his return during last Monday's episode, The All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be back on RAW next week. Lashley watched on from ringside as Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in Monday's main event to seal his passage to WrestleMania Backlash.

The CHO of The Hurt Business is set to address the changes made to his title defense at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16. He was initially scheduled to face McIntyre in singles competition, but The Monster Among Men's inclusion has made it a triple threat affair.

Also on Monday night, the WWE Universe should expect to see some further developments in the intriguing storyline surrounding Charlotte Flair. WWE seems to be teasing an allegiance between The Queen and SmackDown official Sonya Deville.

Flair returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 37 after being denied a RAW Women's Championship match at the Show of Shows. Perhaps her newfound alliance with Deville will lead to her targeting current RAW champion Rhea Ripley.

RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will also return next week

In addition to the two new segments announced, WWE had previously announced that new RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos would be returning on Monday night.

The duo haven't been seen on WWE TV since emphatically dethroning The New Day at WrestleMania 37 last month. It will be interesting to see what is in store for them ahead of WrestleMania Backlash.

Viewers tuning in on Monday should also expect the latest in the unlikely but entertaining origin story of R-K-Bro. Perhaps Randy Orton and Riddle could be the duo to step up to Styles and Omos after their impressive tag team debut last week.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW? Who would you like to see as the first challengers for AJ Styles and Omos' tag titles? Sound off in the comments section below.