WWE announces women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches for RAW

There will be a lot of qualifiers for Money in the Bank tonight on WWE RAW.

Hell in a Cell is over, and it's clear that WWE is very focused on next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Tonight WWE has announced five qualifying matches for the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches for the big event held in front of the WWE Universe on July 18. The women's qualifying matches will tag matches where the winning teams will advance to the pay-per-view.

The first match will feature two former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as Alexa Bliss will reunite with Nikki Cross to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Will these teams be able to coexist in order to compete for the briefcase next month? Tune in to find out.

Which women will qualify for Money in the Bank tonight on WWE RAW?

The second match will see Asuka and Naomi team up to face the team of Eva Marie and Piper Niven. This would suggest that Eva Marie will wrestle tonight, but after last week you can't be too sure of what to expect from this match.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a women's Money in the Bank qualifier match

Asuka teams with Naomi against Eva Marie and Piper Niven in a women's Money in the Bank qualifier match

AJ Styles will reignite his feud against Ricochet in a men's Money in the Bank qualifier match

John Morrison will go one-on-one with Randy Orton for the first time in a men's Money in the Bank qualifier match

Riddle will face Drew McIntyre in a men's Money in the Bank qualifier match

The fallout from WWE Hell in a Cell

What do you think about tonight's qualifying matches featuring the RAW women's division for Money in the Bank? Which four women do you think will advance to the pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

