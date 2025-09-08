WWE apologizes to Becky Lynch ahead of RAW

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 08, 2025 20:06 GMT
Lynch was attacked on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE apologized to Becky Lynch ahead of tonight's edition of RAW at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. AJ Lee returned to the company after a decade to confront Lynch this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The promotion shared a video on social media today of CM Punk telling AJ Lee to take Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship with her following her return. Lee attacked Lynch this past Friday night on SmackDown after The Man slapped CM Punk in the face several times.

WWE apologized to Lynch and noted that it seemed like Lee had claimed the Women's Intercontinental Championship as her own.

"Sorry @beckylynchwwe, but it looks like AJ has claimed that Women’s IC Title for herself now 🤷‍♀️"
AJ Lee is married to CM Punk and has not competed in a match since 2015. Lynch helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship by hitting him with a low blow at Clash in Paris.

Former WWE writer reacts to AJ Lee's confrontation with Becky Lynch on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on AJ Lee's return to the company and her brawl with Becky Lynch on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Vince Russo criticized the production team for Lee's return to the promotion. Russo suggested that it was unrealistic for Big Time Becks to not think it was possible for CM Punk to request help from his wife during the rivalry.

"And whoever is producing that segment in the back? What are you freaking telling her [Becky]? My god. Can you guys try to be the least bit realistic? Be a tiny little bit realistic. Wait, who [are] you going to send? You've got nobody. Who [are] you going to send? 'Oh, well, my wife happens to be a professional wrestler. How about I send her?'" Russo said.
Becky Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and defeated Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris to retain the title. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the rivalry between Lee and Lynch moving forward.

