“What are you freaking telling her?” - WWE producer called out by veteran for misguiding Becky Lynch on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch main evented this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Man was in Chicago along with her husband, Seth Rollins, and the pair were once again taunting Chicago's own, CM Punk, after they cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.
Becky assaulted Punk on both RAW and SmackDown this week, which led to AJ Lee making her comeback to WWE to back up her husband. Veteran WWE writer Vince Russo, however, called out the producer for the entire segment after being disappointed with Becky's expressions.
Addressing the issue on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo questioned what the producer was telling Becky, as it didn't seem realistic to him. Becky didn't believe till AJ's music hit that she would return to the company and was mocking Punk over who he'd call as back-up, which Russo couldn't buy as realistic.
"And whoever is producing that segment in the back? What are you freaking telling her [Becky]? My god. Can you guys try to be the least bit realistic? Be a tiny little bit realistic. Wait, who you going to send? You got nobody. Who you going to send? Oh, well, my wife happens to be a professional wrestler. How about I send her?" Russo said.
AJ Lee's return received arguably the biggest pop for any female wrestler's return, and it sent the crowd into a frenzy. Having stayed away from wrestling for the better part of the last 10 years, it didn't seem like AJ would return to WWE, and that makes the return even sweeter.
After soaking in her moment, AJ entered the ring and took Becky Lynch down. She performed two Lou Thez Presses on Lynch before slapping her as revenge for Becky slapping Punk. It now seems likely that Becky and Seth will take on Punk and AJ at WrestlePalooza.
