5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Sep 06, 2025 06:43 GMT
This week's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed the sensational comeback of AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion is back in the Stamford-based promotion to join forces with her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Besides this, Brock Lesnar also destroyed John Cena again, but this time, Sami Zayn also became a victim of The Beast's destruction. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week.

#5. CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins confirmed for Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee returned & attacked Becky Lynch on SmackDown, which shows that her first motive after her comeback is to take revenge on behalf of her husband. Wrestlepalooza 2025 is the next premium live event of the company, and with the latest development, it seems that Punk and Lee vs Lynch and Rollins will be part of its card.

For those who might not know, WWE Wrestlepalooza will be the first PLE debut of WWE on ESPN. With this, Triple H surely wants a strong card for the show. Already, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has confirmed a Lesnar vs Cena match, and now this mixed tag team match is subtly official for the show, too.

#4. Cody Rhodes could return to SmackDown in time for Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes is currently on hiatus from the company due to his Hollywood commitments. The Triple H-led promotion ruled him out of television after Drew McIntyre destroyed him on SmackDown a few weeks before. In the absence of the American Nightmare, McIntyre is engaged in a feud with Randy Orton.

However, despite this, it seems that Cody could return in time for Wrestlepalooza as the company has announced Drew vs Orton for next week's SmackDown. This subtly confirms that WWE may be planning to bring the Undisputed Champion before Wrestlepalooza to set up McIntyre vs Rhodes in a title bout for the PLE.

#3. Seeds planted for Sami Zayn vs Brock Lesnar match

In the most recent episode of the blue brand, Brock Lesnar has once again shown his carnage, but this time it extends to Sami Zayn, too. The Beast made his appearance during Sami Zayn's vs John Cena showdown.

Soon after entering the ring, the Mayor of Suplex City first delivered an F5 to the United States Champion and then destroyed the Franchise Player. Lesnar attacking Zayn seems to be a strategic move by WWE, as it worked as a seed for their future showdown.

This subtly hints that the King of the Kings might be planning for a Sami vs Brock match in the near future.

#2. Wade Barrett is ready for an in-ring WWE return?

Wade Barrett was part of the SmackDown commentary team, but on this week's show, the Bad News Barrett was removed from the commentary without any explanation. Usually, WWE addresses any absence, but in the situation of Barrett, the case seems different.

This unexplained absence could be a tease for the in-ring comeback of the former Intercontinental Champion. It's been a long time since Wade has stepped inside the squared circle. If Barrett continues to remain absent from the commentary table without any explanation, then he could be preparing for his final in-ring run in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. AJ Lee is going after the Women's Intercontinental Championship soon

Soon after the cameras stopped rolling on SmackDown, AJ Lee hinted at her future after taking her husband's revenge. She grabbed the Women's IC Title of the Man and teased that she might soon initiate her pursuit for the mid-card title.

These off-air actions of the former Divas Champion subtly confirm that she is going after the Women's Intercontinental title soon. It also hints that the feud between Lee and Lynch is far from over after the Wrestlepalooza event.

