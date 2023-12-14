WWE apparently teases signing suspended megastar

WWE posted a picture of a megastar today on their affiliated FOX Twitter account, where it appeared that they were reading him coming to the company. The star was officially suspended only mere hours after the post went live.

Basketball megastar Draymond Green found himself in the middle of yet another controversy this week. During his match on Tuesday, he hit the Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. It came when he turned around and hit him with what can be best described as a clothesline in WWE terms. The shot sent his opponent sprawling to the court.

The video of the moment can be seen below.

He was ejected from the game after the incident.

Now, it's been announced that the star has been suspended indefinitely from the NBA, as announced by the league. Before the announcement went live, though, it appeared that the WWE on FOX account was teasing the company signing Green. They shared an old picture of him holding the WWE Championship title, which had been sent to him in the past.

The title had been sent to him after the Golden States Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their first championship in 40 years back in 2015.

Green will be working on returning to the NBA after this incident, but it will be interesting to see if the star makes an appearance in the wrestling company as part of the audience or even in a small program after this post.

Draymond Green has used WWE moves during games in the past

Green has not had the best record when it comes to on-court violence. He was ejected three times this season and was even suspended for five games in the past.

That incident came after he put Rudy Gobert in a choke hold during a fight in the first quarter of a game. Given the last two incidents came only a month apart, this time, the suspension may last longer than five games.

Do you think Green will make an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off!