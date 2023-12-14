Listing all suspensions Draymond Green has faced in 2023

Draymond Green is in the hot seat once again after facing an indefinite suspension by the NBA for a wild swing that knocked Jusuf Nurkic down. In just 2023 alone, the four-time NBA All-Star has been suspended four times that span from this season to the last.

To date, the former Michigan State Spartan has been ejected 20 times in his NBA career and he trails Rasheed Wallace for the infamous record with 29.

With an air of uncertainty about when Green's suspension will be lifted, here are all the incidents that Green was in and how it all transpired in 2023:

Four incidents in 2023 that led to Draymond Green getting suspended by the NBA

#1 - 16th technical foul (1 game)

March 15, 2023 – The Golden State Warriors were hosting the LA Clippers at the Chase Center when Draymond Green committed his 16th technical foul for the 2022-23 season.

The league's rule on technical fouls is that when a player commits the violation for the 16th time in the season, a one-game suspension will take effect and another for every two technical fouls after that.

Green was able to finish the game with 35 minutes and he tallied eight points, eight rebounds and five assists in the eight-point loss to the Clippers, 134-126.

#2 - Stepping on Domantas Sabonis (1 game)

April 20, 2023 – Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis during Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

According to Joe Dumars, the suspension is based on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts. The incident was triggered when Sabonis held on Green's ankles resulting in an ejection and a Flagrant Foul 2.

#3 - Choking Rudy Gobert (5 games)

Nov. 14, 2023 – Draymond Green gets a five-game suspension without pay for forcibly grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert around the neck during an on-court altercation.

Just like the incident with Sabonis, Dumars based the suspension due to Green's history of unsportsmanlike behavior. Along with Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were also fined $25,000 for their roles.

#4 - Swinging at Jusuf Nurkic (indefinite)

Dec. 12, 2023 – the latest in this list, Draymond Green has been given an indefinite suspension for striking Jusuf Nurkic and Dumars once again considered his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

The incident happened during the third quarter of the matchup between the Warriors and the Suns where Green wildly swung at Nurkic knocking the Bosnian center to the ground.